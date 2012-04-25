MOVES-HSBC appoints Ian Stuart to lead British retail bank
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The order book on the Republic of Finland's US dollar five-year 144a/RegS benchmark bond is now officially open at guidance of mid-swaps plus 2bp area, unchanged from where leads BoA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were taking indications of interest on Tuesday afternoon. Rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, the deal is today's business. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Andrew Perrin)
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
* In 2015, UGT achieved sales of 110 million euros ($116.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: