LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The order book on the Republic of Finland's US dollar five-year 144a/RegS benchmark bond is now officially open at guidance of mid-swaps plus 2bp area, unchanged from where leads BoA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were taking indications of interest on Tuesday afternoon. Rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, the deal is today's business. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Andrew Perrin)