LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Demand for the Republic of Finland's longest euro deal to date has exceeded EUR2bn according to the latest update from the lead managers.

The issuer is set to price a EUR1.5bn 30-year trade via Barclays, BNP Paribas and Citigroup later on Tuesday in line with guidance at 45bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)