LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Triple A rated Finland announced
Friday that it still plans to sell a minimum EUR3bn syndicated
euro benchmark in the second half of the year, after completing
an unexpected EUR1.5bn 30-year syndication earlier this week.
In its quarterly report published on Friday, the state
treasury said funding plans remain unchanged. A source from the
state treasury previously told IFR that a euro benchmark-sized
issue, minimum EUR3bn, was planned for late August or September.
Deputy director at Finland's state treasury, Anu Sammallahti
said that Tuesday's serial bond replaces one of its auctions
which are typically every quarter and in the order of EUR1bn to
EUR1.5bn. Finland has only done one auction in 2012.
