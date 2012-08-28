UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland on Tuesday morning started testing investor interest for a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond in the mid-swaps +5bp area, leads on the deal told IFR.
The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier mandated Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to run the deal and said that books would open shortly. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and Josie Cox)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts