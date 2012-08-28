LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland on Tuesday morning started testing investor interest for a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond in the mid-swaps +5bp area, leads on the deal told IFR.

The country, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, earlier mandated Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to run the deal and said that books would open shortly. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and Josie Cox)