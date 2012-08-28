LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, priced a new EUR4bn 10-year syndicated benchmark issue on Tuesday.

The deal, led by CA CIB, Credit Suisse, Danske, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan priced at 3bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.8bp over the July 2022 German Bund. It attracted over EUR7bn of demand from investors seeking to park money in safe assets. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)