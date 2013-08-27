BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
LONDON, Aug 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has set initial price thoughts on a new five-year euro-denominated benchmark bond at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, said a banker managing the deal on Tuesday.
The bond is expected to go on sale on Wednesday morning, for pricing later in the day via BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.