BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over EUR3bn of orders for its new five-year euro-denominated bond, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.
Order books remain open with guidance at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with initial price thoughts released on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to raise EUR3-4bn, and will price later on Wednesday via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.