LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has set the spread on its new five-year euro bond at mid-swaps minus 16bp, inside guidance of minus 15bp area, having collected over EUR6bn of orders, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Books are set to close at 0915GMT, and will price later on Wednesday via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

The transaction is expected to raise EUR3-4bn, said a source close to the deal on Tuesday.

