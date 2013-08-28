BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has set the spread on its new five-year euro bond at mid-swaps minus 16bp, inside guidance of minus 15bp area, having collected over EUR6bn of orders, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.
Books are set to close at 0915GMT, and will price later on Wednesday via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
The transaction is expected to raise EUR3-4bn, said a source close to the deal on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.