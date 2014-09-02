BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking indications of interest on a new benchmark-sized five-year US dollar bond after mandating Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea as lead managers.
The bond is being marketed at mid-swaps minus 1bp area and will be priced on Wednesday, according to a lead. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: