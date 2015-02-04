HELSINKI Feb 4 Finland sold five-year bonds with a negative yield on Wednesday -- apparently a first for bonds with a maturity that long, analysts said.

Finland auctioned 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) of an existing 2020 government bond at a yield of -0.017 percent, the state treasury said in a statement.

"It is the first time in the euro zone, if not in the whole world, when a five-year bond auction gets a negative yield," Nordea analyst Jan von Gerich said.

German five-year bonds have sold at negative yields in the secondary market but not at auction, according to Reuters data.

The Finnish bond matures in September 2020 and has a coupon of 0.375 percent.

"The auction was over-bid," said Mika Tasa, the manager at the state treasury. "We are very satisfied with this historical yield level."

Von Gerich said the yield was a reflection of where interest rates are going.

"Investors are participating in funding Finland's budget deficit," he said.

Until last year, Finland was one of a handful of euro zone countries that had a top credit rating from all three of the main rating agencies, Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch Ratings. In October, S&P cut it to 'AA+' from 'AAA', citing persistent economic growth problems.

The Finnish economy flat-lined in 2014 and has not yet returned to its 2008 levels because of slowdowns in the euro zone and Russia, as well as problems in its mobile phone and paper industries. ($1 = 0.8728 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Larry King)