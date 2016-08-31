* Finland enters uncharted negative territory

* Demand balloons to almost quadruple needed

* Investors say this is just the beginning (Adds market reaction, context throughout)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Finland is expected to set a new European milestone on Wednesday, pricing the first syndicated sovereign bond at a negative yield as the effects of the European Central Bank's QE programme continue to reverberate through the market.

Demand for the 3bn no-grow seven-year had passed 11.8bn at the last update, including 2.66bn of joint lead manager interest, as investors give up on the prospect of getting positive yields on issuance anytime soon.

The central bank has bought almost 1trn of public sector bonds since starting its QE programme in March 2015, pushing yields down across asset classes.

However, while many European sovereigns have sold negative yielding bonds at auction, none has achieved this feat via syndication before.

"Investors might be buying at a negative rate but they know that rates can go more negative and therefore the transaction will perform," a lead manager said.

Almost 60% of eurozone government bonds totalling around 3.7trn are trading at a negative yield, according to Tradeweb.

The deal's success is expected to kick-off copycat trades.

"It certainly has the capability to set a benchmark for others to follow, from supranationals to other sovereigns," said an investor.

Leads have set the spread for the 3bn no-grow benchmark at mid-swaps less 23bp, well inside the initial less 20bp area marketing level and guidance of less 21bp area.

Seven-year swap rates are barely positive, meaning the transaction will price equivalent to around minus 0.22%, using current market levels.

"It just shows another cascading unintentional negative effect of quantitative easing, negative rates and regulation," the investor said.

CHANGING PLANS

Finland said it planned to print a five-year deal in the second half of the year in a quarterly review on June 30.

But the sovereign's existing five-year benchmark is yielding minus 0.45%, below the ECB's deposit rate, making it ineligible for purchase by the central bank.

This would have been a significant consideration when it came to selecting tenor, according to bankers off the deal.

"It was the right decision to go with the seven-year and avoid pricing below the deposit rate," said David Schautz, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.

"Also, though the market was expecting a long-dated bond, I think they made their plans quite clear to issue in this part of the curve and they will have opportunities to go long next year anyway."

Buying bonds eligible for ECB purchase can be lucrative. Spain sold a 6bn 1.3% Oct 2026 issue last month at 99.862 that was trading almost three points higher at 102.625 on Wednesday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The lead banker said the deal offered around 6bp of new issue premium at the initial price thoughts, another incentive for investors to take part.

Finland's April 2023 bond was quoted at swaps less 28bp before the mandate was announced, according to Thomson Reuters pricing data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nomura and RBS are running the Reg S/144A transaction, which will be Wednesday's business. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Michael Turner Additional reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Julian Baker)