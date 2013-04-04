HELSINKI, April 4 Finland said on Thursday it
would cut its planned tax increase on retail investor dividends
to 25.5 percent from the originally announced 30-32 percent
after criticism that the move would stifle bourse activity and
penalise small shareholders.
The six-party government said the new tax hike that will
take effect in 2014, which is up from 21 percent now, would also
be offset by a planned drop in corporate tax to 20 percent from
24.5 percent.
Listed firms are still expected to pay extra dividends
before 2014, however, analysts said.
"I believe that companies with a lot of household investors
as well as unpaid profits would announce some extra payouts this
year," said Sari Lounasmeri, the CEO of the Finnish Foundation
for Share Promotion, which encourages investment in stocks.
