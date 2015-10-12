HELSINKI Oct 12 Listed Finnish companies may
skip reporting their first- and third-quarter results starting
next year if they wish, the Helsinki bourse said on Monday.
The change, part of an EU-wide directive change, is aimed at
reducing companies' administrative burden. The enabling law is
yet to be confirmed by the Finnish parliament but due to come
into force in November.
"Mandatory interim reports for three and nine months will be
relinquished. Thus, a listed company has a chance to decide its
reporting procedure taking into account sector-specific
conventions and expectations of shareholders," the bourse said
in its letter to companies.
It added that companies may also continue to publish all
quarterly reports, or to move into more concise reporting for
the first and the third quarter.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)