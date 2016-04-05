(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, April 5 Finland's centre-right government on Tuesday agreed on spending cuts of 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) by 2019 and struck a deal on a healthcare reform, its key project to rein in public debt growth.

Finland has lost two of its top-grade credit ratings due to a weak economic outlook while its general government debt has breached the European Union limit of 60 percent, prompting a warning from the EU commission.

"We have today committed ourselves to the initial target of 4 billion euros (of austerity) ... We have shown our external reviewers that the long line of our economic policy remains," Finance Minister Alexander Stubb told a news conference after the budget framework was agreed.

The coalition government, including the Centre party, Stubb's National Coalition Party and nationalist Finns party, almost collapsed last year due to tensions related to the healthcare reform.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila from the Centre party told the news conference that the coalition had reached an agreement on the details of the reform, that aims to restrain expected increase of healthcare costs, and will present the plan later this week.

Under the budget framework, the government is planning to cut more from development aid and local governments to reach the 4 billion euro austerity target by 2019.

In total, the coalition is promising 10 billion euros of savings by 2030, including the healthcare reform and a labour reform, which cuts benefits from workers.

The Finnish economy emerged from three years of recession last year with growth of 0.5 percent, and Stubb said he expects the gross domestic product to grow by 0.9 percent this year.

The Finnish economy emerged from three years of recession last year with growth of 0.5 percent, and Stubb said he expects the gross domestic product to grow by 0.9 percent this year.

The economy has been hit by a string of shocks, including the decline of Nokia's former phone business, recession in Russia, high labour costs and an ageing population. ($1 = 0.8787 euros)