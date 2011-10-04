HELSINKI Oct 4 Eurogroup finance ministers agreed on providing collateral for loans to Greece, the Finnish government said on Tuesday.

Finland had been demanding collateral in exchange for funding to debt-burdened Greece, although other euro zone members had rejected an earlier bilateral deal between the two countries. The government said the security model was available in principle for all euro countries.

"The collateral comprehensively and efficiently limits Finnish taxpayers' risk in the new aid package for Greece," it said in a statement. "The collateral will be created gradually by being deposited into a separate account where it is wholly invested in safe, AAA-rated bonds."

(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)