HELSINKI Dec 10 German data centre operator Hetzner Online AG is to build its third data centre facility in Finland, it said on Thursday, to take advantage of the country's cheaper electricity and proximity to Russia.

The privately owned firm joins other foreign companies that have data centres in Finland, include Google, Microsoft and Russian search engine Yandex.

"We are acting determinedly to bring to Finland investments like Hetzner's which create growth and needed economic activity," said Finland's economy minister Olli Rehn.

Hetzner, which currently has two data centres in Germany, said its new centre will be built in southern Finland.

In April Hetzner announced it would invest in an 1,100 km (685 mile) deep-sea fibre optic cable linking northern Germany with Helsinki.

Last year the Finnish government cut the electricity tax rate paid by data centre companies in order to attract such investments.

Martin Hetzner, founder and chief executive of Hetzner said in a statement that the price of energy in Finland was an important factor in its decision because it was "significantly lower than in Germany."

The size of Hetzner's investment is estimated to total 100-200 million euros ($110-219 million) in the first five to seven years, said FinPro, an organisation supporting foreign investment into Finland.

Finland's economy has suffered from a series of setbacks, including the decline and eventual sale of Nokia's phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The Bank of Finland on Thursday forecast that the country's GDP would shrink 0.1 percent this year, meaning the country would contract for the fourth consecutive year.

