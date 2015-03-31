HELSINKI, March 31 Finland's budget deficit broke European Union limits last year for the first time since 1996 as the small euro economy contracted for a third straight year, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The general budget deficit widened to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, from 2.5 percent in 2013, exceeding the EU's official ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, according to the data from Statistics Finland.

Public debt stood at 121.1 billion euros ($130.5 billion) or 59.3 percent of GDP at the end of 2014, compared to 55.8 percent a year earlier and just 32.7 percent in 2008 before the Nordic country was hit by the global financial crisis, as well as competitiveness problems and neighbouring Russia's slowdown.

This year, the government forecasts a deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP and sees the debt ratio rising to 61.1 percent of GDP.

The Finnish economy shrank 0.1 percent last year but the government forecasts growth of 0.9 percent this year. ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)