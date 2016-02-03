HELSINKI Feb 3 Finland should consider replacing its ageing Hornet fighter jets with Swedish firm Saab's Jas Gripens, Matti Vanhanen, the country's former prime minister and the current head of MPs in the ruling Centre party, said on Wednesday.

Finland is looking to replace its 62 F/A-18 Hornet jets with multirole fighter aircrafts in a procurement estimated at 5-10 billion euros ($5.5-$11 billion).

Vanhanen, in a book published on Wednesday, said deepening defence cooperation between Finland and Sweden supported the choice of the Swedish aircraft.

"If the aircraft meet the required performance demands, and the planes can be equipped with necessary weapon systems, then the purchase would have a positive impact on fostering defence co-operation between Finland and Sweden," Vanhanen, a close adviser to the current Prime Minister Juha Sipila, told Reuters.

A Finnish government working group proposed in June that a request for quotations for new jets should be carried out in 2017-2018, with final decisions to be made in the early 2020s.

The working group did not recommend any specific model or manufacturer, but listed the candidates as Jas Gripen, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, Boeing's Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin's F-35 and the Eurofighter, which is made by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The government has no preferred candidates, and it has not ruled any out.

Finland and Sweden, both militarily non-allied, have recently deepened cooperation in training, information sharing and by the use of ports and airports. The governments said last month the countries could also in the future cooperate in armed conflicts. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Susan Thomas)