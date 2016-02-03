HELSINKI Feb 3 Finland should consider
replacing its ageing Hornet fighter jets with Swedish firm
Saab's Jas Gripens, Matti Vanhanen, the country's
former prime minister and the current head of MPs in the ruling
Centre party, said on Wednesday.
Finland is looking to replace its 62 F/A-18 Hornet jets with
multirole fighter aircrafts in a procurement estimated at 5-10
billion euros ($5.5-$11 billion).
Vanhanen, in a book published on Wednesday, said deepening
defence cooperation between Finland and Sweden supported the
choice of the Swedish aircraft.
"If the aircraft meet the required performance demands, and
the planes can be equipped with necessary weapon systems, then
the purchase would have a positive impact on fostering defence
co-operation between Finland and Sweden," Vanhanen, a close
adviser to the current Prime Minister Juha Sipila, told Reuters.
A Finnish government working group proposed in June that a
request for quotations for new jets should be carried out in
2017-2018, with final decisions to be made in the early 2020s.
The working group did not recommend any specific model or
manufacturer, but listed the candidates as Jas Gripen, Dassault
Aviation's Rafale, Boeing's Super Hornet,
Lockheed Martin's F-35 and the Eurofighter, which is
made by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.
The government has no preferred candidates, and it has not
ruled any out.
Finland and Sweden, both militarily non-allied, have
recently deepened cooperation in training, information sharing
and by the use of ports and airports. The governments said last
month the countries could also in the future cooperate in armed
conflicts. ($1 = 0.9160 euros)
