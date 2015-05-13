HELSINKI May 13 The European Commission on Wednesday said it is considering asking Finland to take action to reduce its budget deficits and national debt, which it expects will breach EU limits through 2016.

The EU Commission forecast earlier this month that Finland's general budget deficit would remain above the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, and its general government debt will exceed 60 percent of GDP through 2016.

"Finland does not comply with the debt and the deficit criterion of the Stability and Growth Pact. The Economic and Financial Committee will provide its opinion on the report within two weeks after which a decision on whether to open the excessive deficit procedure is to follow," the Commission said in a statement.

Finland's economy has contracted for three years in a row and has yet to return to 2008 output levels following the decline of Nokia's phone business and its eventual sale to Microsoft, as well as a slowdown in key export markets Europe and Russia.

Under excessive deficit procedures, the EU proposes policy measures and then oversees their implementation.