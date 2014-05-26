CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
HELSINKI, May 26 (Reuters) -
* Finnish government confirms sells infra group Destia to Ahlstrom Capital, price 148 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand