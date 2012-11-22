HELSINKI Nov 22 Finland is considering selling a stake in Destia, its infrastructure company, a minister responsible for state holdings said on Thursday.

Loss-making Destia, with sales of 0.5 billion euros ($641 million) in 2011, competes in road building with companies like YIT, NCC and Skanska. It also rivals another state-owned company, VR Track, on rail construction.

"There is no reason for the Finnish state to fully own two infrastructure companies," minister Heidi Hautala told parliament.

"My personal view is that we'd need to strengthen Destia which is not in a shape to compete with upcoming railroad track projects," she added, without elaborating on the size of the stake they could sell.

The government has not yet decided on the possible sale and politicians from two out of six parties in the ruling coalition have voiced opposition.

