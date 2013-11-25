Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Nov 25 Finnish telecoms operator DNA has appointed company insider Jukka Leinonen as its new chief executive after his predecessor quit following an aborted attempt to sell the company.
DNA, the country's third biggest operator with a market share of 25 percent, has struggled to cope with rising costs and falling revenue from voice calls.
Its owners, including local carrier Finda Group with a 33 percent stake, dropped plans to sell or float the firm earlier this year after failing to get a satisfactory bid from private equity investors. Shortly afterwards chief executive Riitta Tiuraniemi announced her departure.
Leinonen, 51, joined DNA in 2010 as the head of its corporate business. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)