HELSINKI, July 16 The owners of Finnish phone
operator DNA said on Tuesday they had decided against
selling it to private equity investors and would focus instead
on expanding the business.
"The owners have decided to keep the existing ownership base
as it is to clarify the market situation," DNA's board chairman
Jarmo Leino said in a statement.
Banking sources had said Apax, Bain Capital, EQT
and Providence had all submitted final-round bids for
DNA, which was expected to fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.70
billion) in a sale process run by UBS.
DNA's owners, previously local phone carriers in Finland,
have been looking to sell their holding amid fierce price
competition. DNA's largest shareholder is Finda Group, which
owns close to 33 percent.