HELSINKI, June 9 Finland's central bank raised its forecasts for the economy on Thursday, saying growth was resuming after years of stagnation, but it added that weak exports and growing debt implied that the economy could be on a path similar to Japan's.

Labelled "the sick man of Europe" by Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, Finland has yet to return to 2008 levels of economic output, for reasons ranging from high labour costs to the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The central bank said gross domestic product would grow 1.1 percent this year and 2017, compared with December's forecasts for 0.7 percent and 1.0 percent. For 2018, the bank gave a new forecast of 1.0 percent growth.

"With exports overall remaining sluggish, it is uncertain how strongly and for how long domestic demand based on growing debt can support economic growth," Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen, also a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told a news conference.

In the first quarter, the economy grew 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, more than initially estimated.

Despite the recovery, the bank forecast that general government debt as a ratio of GDP would climb to 66.0 percent this year and to 70.2 percent in 2018.

A fast-ageing population adds to the country's long-term problems, prompting the bank to compare Finland to Japan, a country long troubled by debt and deflation.

"The (Finnish) age structure is very different at the moment, but in 15 years it would equate with that of Japan's today," Liikanen said.

He said the lesson from Japan was to step up growth-boosting reforms in the economy to improve employment and support public finances.

"The impact from stimulus measures in Japan has been muted in the absence of structural reforms," he said.

Earlier this month, the centre-right government struck an "internal devaluation" deal with trade unions in a move aimed to lower costs and improve export competitiveness, but some businesses said the deal wasn't enough to have a real impact on the economy. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Larry King)