HELSINKI Dec 10 Finland's central bank cut its forecasts on Thursday, saying the economy would contract for the fourth straight year this year as deflation weighs, and it voiced concern over rising public debt.

Labelled "the sick man of Europe" by finance minister Alexander Stubb, Finland has yet to return to 2008 levels of economic output due to a slew of internal and external setbacks including the decline and eventual sale of Nokia's phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The central bank said gross domestic product would shrink 0.1 percent this year, compared with its June forecast for 0.2 percent growth.

It expects the economy to expand 0.7 percent in 2016 and 1.0 percent in 2017, less than its previous forecasts for 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent growth, respectively.

"The outlook for the Finnish economy is burdened by industrial restructuring, weakened cost-competitiveness and a contracting working-age population. Turning this trend around is vital and will require determined action," governor Erkki Liikanen said in a statement.

The central bank forecast a 0.1 percent fall in prices overall this year, compared with its previous forecast for inflation of 0.2 percent. It expects inflation rates of 0.3 percent in 2016 and 1.0 percent in 2017.

The bank also forecast that general government debt as a ratio of GDP would breach the EU limit of 60 percent this year and climb to 68 percent by 2017.

"When an economy can look forward to a prolonged period of strong growth, growing public debt is less of a problem. This is, however, not the case at the moment," Liikanen noted.

He urged the government to step up implementation of its social and healthcare reforms, while calling for measures to improve cost-competitiveness in order to boost exports.

GDP shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second, underperforming all of its euro zone peers except for Greece and Estonia.

The stagnating economy poses a major challenge for the centre-right government, which is struggling to cut costs and reform labour markets amid union opposition. ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)