HELSINKI, July 27 Finnish industry confidence weakened further in July, data published on Monday showed, disappointing analysts with already low expectations for the sputtering euro member economy.

Finnish industry confidence fell to -9 points from -8 in June, the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) said in a separate statement. The long-term average of the industry confidence is 1. The indicator has been below zero since 2011.

"This was a disappointment. We have expected for some time that growth in Europe and United States would gradually start pulling Finland from the bottom of the recession, but it is still looks like it's not helping," Danske Bank economist Pasi Kuoppamaki said.

The Finnish economy has contracted for three years in a row and has yet to return to 2008 output levels following the decline of once-dominant Nokia's phone business and a slowdown in key export markets Europe and Russia.

Kuoppamaki added that the latest data poses downside risks to Danske's forecast of a gross domestic product growth of 0.5 percent for 2015.

Finland's consumer confidence also fell in July, to 6.9 points from 10.8 points in the previous month, Statistics Finland (SF) said separately. The long-term average for the indicator is 11.8 points.