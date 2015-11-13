* Finland's Q3 flash GDP -0.6 pct Q/Q * Weakest performance in the EU * Troubled country on track for 4th negative year in row (Adds retailer, economist comments) By Jussi Rosendahl HELSINKI, Nov 13 Finnish gross domestic product contracted more than expected in the third quarter, putting the troubled economy on track for its fourth consecutive year of contraction and weakening expectations for 2016. Previously known for prudent fiscal policy, innovation and recent hard line towards euro zone bailouts, Finland now has the worst economic performance in the whole European Union. Labelled "the sick man of Europe" by its own finance minister, Finland's output is yet to reach 2008 levels because of a string of internal and external setbacks, including the decline and eventual sale of Nokia's phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia. Initial estimates released on Friday showed a quarter-on-quarter economic contraction of 0.6 percent, larger than that of Greece which Finland has previously criticised for lack of reform. Economists said the number suggests that full year growth in 2015 will likely turn negative. Latest forecasts for Finland's GDP growth vary from -0.5 to 0.5 percent for 2015 and from 0.5 and 1.2 percent for 2016. "This data was rather weak compared to expectations. It might be revised upwards later, but nevertheless it shows that there's no turn for the better yet," said Aktia economist Heidi Schauman. "The expectations for next year may also come down." She noted that export-driven Finland will not get any help from the cooling global trade, while domestic consumption will remain low amid austerity and expectations for moderate wage deals. "There is no pick-up in employment in sight, which means that the consumption won't grow either, unlike in countries such as Germany and Sweden." Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko on Friday reported its comparable October sales in the country fell 2.2 percent as prices continued to decline. "The situation remains the same as in the first half of the year. Customers' purchasing power has fallen, which is reflecting to our sector thoroughly," said Kesko CFO Jukka Erlund. Despite the stagnating economy, Kesko's Erlund said the company is sticking to its plan to invest in 130 new stores and supermarkets in Finland in the coming years. "This is a long-term strategy, based on the growing demand for local retail market amid urbanisation and an ageing population." The economic gloom is however rattling the nation, and the centre-right government -- facing the older demographic and budget pressure from the refugee crisis -- is struggling to impose austerity measures and labour market reforms. The three-party coalition, which represents conservative rural voters, urban technocrats and anti-immigrant populists, was close to collapse last week due to disagreements over health care reform. "We were in a twilight zone, but we got out from there, and that is an excellent thing... The government should not have been brought down for an issue like that," finance minister Alexander Stubb told Helsingin Sanomat on Friday. Finland has recently lost triple-A credit ratings, and the government is keen to cut the growth of public debt which is breaching the EU limit of 60 percent this year. Stimulus is not on the table, and some economists said it wouldn't help much anyway. "Public stimulus could give some support, but I'm the impact would be very short and long term challenges would remain and become even larger," said Aktia's Schauman. (Editing by Niklas Pollard and Toby Chopra)