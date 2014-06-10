HELSINKI, June 10 Finland's central bank lowered its growth forecast for 2014 and beyond on Tuesday as expected, citing a slow recovery in private spending and employment.

The bank said it expected Finland's gross domestic product to be flat this year and grow by 1.4 percent next year, compared with its previous view of 0.6 percent growth in 2014 and 1.7 percent in 2015.

The Nordic country, one of the few remaining triple-A rated economies in the euro zone, has suffered two years of economic contraction as key industries struggled and consumers cut back spending.

Recent data showing the economy contracted by 0.4 percentage points in the first quarter from the last three months of 2013 have led some economists to predict a third year of recession.

The central bank forecast Finland's general government debt to surpass the European Union's limit of 60 percent of GDP this year and rise further to 62.9 percent through 2016.

The government has agreed to cut public spending and implement tax hikes worth around 7 billion euros, and outlined long-term plans to reform health care and social welfare.

Recent ministerial changes have sparked concern whether the planned changes will be implemented, however, and prompted the central bank to call for assertive action.

"If the measures decided at the government negotiations on spending limits are not adhered to, the risk of excessive public debt will grow. If financial market confidence in Finland's solvency were to be shaken, the costs of public debt would rise," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Catherine Evans)