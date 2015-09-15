* IMF sees GDP growing 0.4 pct this year, 0.9 pct in 2016

* Finnish economy has contracted for three years (Adds GDP data, background)

HELSINKI, Sept 15 The Finnish economy may break out of its three-year-old recession this year, driven by private consumption, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

Finland's economy is growing more slowly than any other country in the European Union. It suffers from weak demand in European and Russian markets and problems in its main export industries, technology and paper.

The IMF said, however, the recession should end this year. It forecast gross domestic product would grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 0.9 percent in 2016.

In July, GDP increased 0.5 percent year-on-year, following revised 1.4 percent growth in June, the Statistics office said earlier on Tuesday.

"Finland has suffered a unique confluence of cyclical and structural shocks since the global financial crisis in 2008," the IMF said.

It added low inflation was gradually strengthening consumption, and investments in pulp production would start to contribute to growth next year.

IMF's forecast is somewhat more optimistic than those of Finnish banks, many of which expect the economy to contract slightly this year. And the IMF said the medium-term growth outlook is muted and urged the government to step up reforms.

"Reviving activity by boosting productivity and raising labour participation is Finland's central challenge," it said.

Finland last year dropped out of the small group of European nations with a full set of top credit ratings when Standard & Poor's cut it to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. Fitch Ratings, due to publish its update on Finland on Friday, is widely expected to issue a downgrade. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Terje Solsvik, editing by Larry King)