* Bank sees Finnish GDP -0.2 pct in 2014, -0.1 pct in 2015

* Sees 2014-2030 average growth just around 1 pct

* Calls for structural reforms, spending cuts

* General election due in April (Adds quotes, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Dec 11 Finland's economy is set to shrink this year and next due to weak exports and a slowdown in major trading partner Russia, the central bank said, cutting its forecasts and pointing to the need for reform and spending cuts.

The central bank projections mean Finland, whose exports and strong government finances were once hailed as a model for Europe, is now on track for its third and fourth straight years of economic contraction.

"Since the onset of the financial crisis, Finnish exports have declined by around a fifth, which is more than in any other advanced economy," Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen told a news conference.

In the wake of the crisis the country has lagged behind the average growth rate in the euro zone, prompting Standard & Poor's in October to cut its credit ratings to AA+ from AAA.

The central bank said the long-term outlook has deteriorated, with the number of working-age Finns now set to fall for about 10 years, piling pressure on the public finances.

"The challenges are so ample that adjusting public finances will inevitably dominate political decision-making through the following decade," Liikanen said.

The coalition government, which faces a general election in April, has failed to push through measures aimed at making the economy more competitive and rein in long-term public spending by reforming the health care system.

But Liikanen called for caution ahead of the vote.

"In Finnish politics, the biggest mistakes are usually made just before elections. It is very important that the (pre-election) debate is based on facts," he said.

The central bank said it expects GDP to shrink by 0.2 percent this year rather than stay unchanged as it had forecast earlier. It trimmed its 2015 forecast to a contraction of 0.1 percent from a previous call for 1.4 percent growth.

It forecast growth of 1.0 percent in 2016.

NOKIA EFFECT

Finnish gross domestic product is yet to return to its 2008 levels after exports dwindled due to weakness in the euro zone, problems in its mobile phone and paper industries and tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Neighbouring Russia is Finland's third-biggest export market and its biggest market for imports, mainly due to gas imports.

Epitomising Finland's economic problems, Nokia, once the global market leader in mobile phone handsets, has now sold out of the phone business altogether due to competition in smartphones from Apple, Google and others.

With no new export engines in sight, the central bank said the proportion of jobs with low productivity, such as in health care, will grow.

The central bank said it expects the economy to grow around 1 percent on average for the years 2014-2030, well down from its 2012 forecast of 1.5 percent for the 2013-2022 period. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)