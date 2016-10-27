HELSINKI Oct 27 Finnish centre-right government is committed to taking additional measures if needed to meet EU deficit rules, Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday in a letter to the European Commission.

The Commission this week requested further information from Finland on whether the Nordic country continued to fulfil EU fiscal requirements.

"The government commits to take additional measures, if necessary, to ensure compliance with the fiscal rules, including the observance of the 3 percent deficit limit for 2017," Orpo said.

The Finnish economy is struggling to restore growth after a decade-long stagnation and its general government deficit is estimated at 2.6 percent of GDP next year. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)