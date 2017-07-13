FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Finnish 2016 GDP growth revised up to 1.9 pct
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a day ago

Finnish 2016 GDP growth revised up to 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    HELSINKI, July 13 (Reuters) - Finland's 2016 full-year gross
domestic product (GDP) growth has been revised upwards to 1.9
percent, from a March reading of 1.4 percent, preliminary data
from the Statistics Finland (SF) showed on Friday.
    The euro zone's northernmost member is returning to growth
after a decade of stagnation sparked among other things by the
decline of Nokia's            former phone business, rigid
labour markets and a recession in neighbouring Russia.
    According to the revised numbers, the economy was boosted
mainly by private consumption, which grew by 1.9 percent.
    Exports increased by 1.3 per cent in 2016.

 (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.