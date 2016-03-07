* A few unions reject proposed labour reform deal

* Business representative says deal needs more coverage

* Analyst sees deal being watered down (Recasts with business lobby comments, adds analyst comment)

By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI, March 7 A handful of Finnish trade unions stood opposed to a proposed labour pact on Monday, increasing uncertainty over a deal aimed at helping to haul the economy decisively out of recession by boosting the competitiveness of exports.

The umbrella union body SAK approved the agreement with conditions, but some of its member unions withheld their endorsement, potentially setting the stage for more negotiations.

The centre-right government has made the deal a pillar of its austerity campaign and says it will yield 35,000 new jobs. On-off negotiations with trade unions and business lobby groups have lasted more than a year.

The agreement would increase annual working hours, lower holiday bonuses, freeze wages for a year, and increase pension contributions for workers and lower them for employers.

It would also mark a gradual shift away from centralised wage-setting towards more company-level labour deals, with the aim that the export sector, rather than the public sector, will in future set the basis for annual wage rounds.

SAK's vote meant the deal would cover about 80 percent of Finnish employees, but the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) said that was not enough.

"Finland is suffering from a prolonged recession and weak employment. It is necessary for SAK to continue its efforts and come up with a comprehensive, broadly accepted solution," said Jyri Hakamies, the head of EK.

WORKER PROTESTS

The deal is intended in part to replace a tougher government plan to cut worker benefits that triggered protests last year.

Failure to find a comprehensive deal could result in a string of tough wage rounds and strikes that the economy, which has just emerged from three years of recession, can ill afford.

High unit costs and rigid labour markets are seen as a major obstacle for the economy, which has also suffered from a decline in Nokia's former handset business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The proposed deal is less ambitious than what Prime Minister Juha Sipila initially called for, but SAK said it could only approve it if the government also offered some tax breaks.

Sipila, in turn, told Finnish media this could be considered if the deal was implemented successfully.

"I expect an agreement will be reached, but all sides will need to give up on some objectives," said Markku Jokisipila, political scientist at the University of Turku.

"The government set ambitious goals to boost competitiveness but, due to all the uncertainty around the negotiations, it is very unlikely they will be achieved."

The Finnish economy grew by just 0.4 percent last year after three years of contraction, and is expected to expand by 0.5 percent this year, less than any other country in the European Union except Greece. In January, unemployment stood at 9.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)