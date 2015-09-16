HELSINKI, Sept 16 In a rare speech to the nation just two days before a mass demonstration against government cuts, Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila urged citizens on Wednesday to find a "common spirit of reform" to save the welfare state and create more jobs.

His taped televised speech was the first by a Finnish prime minister in 22 years: Esko Aho took to the airwaves in 1993 when Finland was facing a deep recession after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Sipila, also facing an economy in recession, announced last week that his centre-right government planned to implement mandatory legislation to reduce workers' overtime pay, holidays and sickness benefits - matters traditionally agreed collectively between labour unions.

In the speech, Sipila, in office since May, said these cuts could be averted if labour unions were to agree on alternative measures to decrease unit labour costs by 5 percent.

Drawing parallels to post-war years when Finland rose from poverty through joint effort and hard work, Sipila said everybody - including workers - needed to carry their burden.

"Instead of blaming each other, we should now find a common spirit of reform," he said.

"The whole package proposed by the government could be replaced by extending daily working time by 20 minutes."

His government has already announced significant cuts to benefits paid to pensioners, students and the unemployed.

Finland's economy has contracted for three years now and has the lowest growth rate in Europe.

Friday's demonstration in Helsinki, organised by the three trade union federations, is due to close Finland's railroads, harbours and paper mills, and disrupt bus and air traffic.

Sipila also said Finnish society was facing an unprecedented challenge in the huge influx of refugees but urged all Finns to find humanity in themselves, despite the difficult economic situation.

The total number of asylum seekers coming to Finland is expected to rise to up to 30,000 this year, compared with just 3,600 in 2014. (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Alison Williams)