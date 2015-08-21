HELSINKI Aug 21 Finland is likely to have its credit ratings cut in the coming months after trade unions and employers failed to agree on reforms aimed to boost the stagnant economy, economists said.

The country's export competitiveness has fallen 10-20 percent since 2007 relative to the rest of the euro zone and main rivals Germany and Sweden, as labour costs have climbed despite poor economic performance.

Finland last year dropped out of the small group of European nations with a full set of top credit ratings as Standard & Poor's cut it to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.

Fitch Ratings and Moody's still have triple-A, although Fitch in March cut its outlook to negative. Fitch will publish its update in September 18 and Moody's in October 2.

"Finland's labour market has clearly not adapted to the time after financial crisis," said Anssi Rantala, chief economist at Aktia Bank. "I believe we will see rating downgrades."

However, Rantala noted downgrades would not add much market pressure for Finland as interest rates are so low due to bond buying by the European Central Bank.

The centre-right coalition that took office in May made a strong push for a deal to lower unit labour costs by 5 percent, but talks broke down on Thursday.

Finland's economy is mired in a three-year-old recession and output is yet to reach 2008 levels because of a string of internal and external setbacks.

Exports dwindled after Nokia's phone business failed to compete with smartphones such as Apple's iPhone, while paper industry also lost business to new digital devices.

At the same time, European export markets were hit by the euro debt crisis. Last year, neighbouring Russia - a key trade partner - fell into recession due to Ukraine conflict.

According to data from last week, Finland was the only EU country to report negative quarterly growth.

"Risks are clearly downwards," said Heidi Schauman, economist at Nordea Bank which has forecast the economy contracting 0.2 percent this year.

"To have a flat year, there should be a strong turn in the third quarter, and that is not in sight."

The government, led by millionaire ex-businessman Juha Sipila, has planned to implement reforms and cuts in total to the tune of 10 billion euros by 2030 in order to balance Finland's finances.

"To push forward these plans will be a serious challenge for the government," Aktia's Rantala said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dominic Evans)