HELSINKI, Sept 25 Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook on Finland's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing concerns that the country's growth would remain below average despite Helsinki's commitment to structural reforms.

S&P kept the rating itself at AA+, but said that if economic recovery failed to materialise the likelihood that it would lower Finland's rating over the next two years was about 30 percent.

"The Finnish economy remains weighed down by weak competitiveness, the decline in traditional industries such as paper and ICT, and long-standing structural issues, challenges associated with a rapidly ageing population, and inefficiencies in the health care sector," S&P said in a statement.

S&P forecast that Finland's debt would continue to rise unless economic activity recovers and the employment improves beyond its current expectations.

Finland's economy was the only one in Europe to contract in the second quarter and its gross domestic product has yet to return to 2008 levels.

Exports have dwindled as Nokia's phone business lost ground in the smartphone market to products such as Apple's iPhone, while the paper industry has suffered from the arrival of new digital devices.

Last year, Russia, an important trading partner, fell into a recession due to falling oil prices and the EU's economic sanctions.

Finland's government, led by millionaire Prime Minister Juha Sipila, took office in May and introduced a plan to cut spending by 10 billion euros by 2030 to rein in general government debt, which will breach the EU limit of 60 percent per GDP this year.

Sipila recently said he plans to cut workers' overtime pay, holidays and sickness benefits, prompting strikes last week and the biggest demonstrations in Finland since 1991.

Fitch last week affirmed its top-notch AAA credit rating for Finland with a negative outlook. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Hugh Lawson)