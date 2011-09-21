EMERGING MARKETS-Peso firms on Mexican rate hike bets; Bovespa rises

By Bruno Federowski and Paulina Osorio SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday as investors bet that the country's central bank would hike interest rates on Thursday and as the dollar weakened on predictions that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates. The dollar eased on Wednesday, as investors cut bets on a March rate hike by the Fed. Mexico's peso closed up 0.72 percent at 20.4775 per U.S. dollar. The country's central bank is expe