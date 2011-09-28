HELSINKI, Sept 28 Finnish parliament approved extending the powers of the euro zone bailout fund as members of the ruling coalition sought to keep the country on a pro-Europe course despite pressure from a eurosceptic opposition.

A total of 103 members of parliament voted for granting additional powers to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), while 66 were against it and 30 were absent from Wednesday's vote.

Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to give the EFSF the power to give precautionary loans to countries and to buy sovereign bonds when needed. The agreement requires approval by member states' parliaments.

The Finnish government faces pressure from voters fed up with bailing out other European nations, particularly after the eurosceptic True Finns made strong gains in April elections to become the leading opposition party. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)