By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Sept 28 The Finnish parliament backed extending the powers of the euro zone bailout fund as members of the ruling coalition sought to keep the country on a pro-Europe course despite resistance from the eurosceptic opposition.

Lawmakers comfortably supported the new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), with 103 in favour, 66 against and 30 absent from Wednesday's vote.

The Finnish government is under pressure from voters fed up with bailing out other European nations, particularly after the eurosceptic True Finns made strong gains in April elections to become the leading opposition party.

"I am satisfied that the Finnish parliament has approved the changes in EFSF, because it is important in order to strengthen the confidence," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters in an interview.

"Now we have fulfilled our duty concerning the July 21 package."

All parliamentarians from the six government parties agreed to the July 21 proposal by euro zone leaders to allow the EFSF to give precautionary loans to countries and buy sovereign bonds when needed. The agreement requires approval by all 17 member states' parliaments.

Katainen also said he was upbeat over the ongoing talks for his country to obtain collateral against loans to debt-ridden Greece. Finland has been adamant that it will not join Greece's second bailout program without collateral.

"It has proceeded well. The final solution has not yet been found but I am positive that we can get it in the near future," he said. (Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)