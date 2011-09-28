German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
* Six-way coalition govt voted unanimously
* PM says the approval boosts confidence
* PM "positive" over collateral deal (Adds prime minister comments)
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Sept 28 The Finnish parliament backed extending the powers of the euro zone bailout fund as members of the ruling coalition sought to keep the country on a pro-Europe course despite resistance from the eurosceptic opposition.
Lawmakers comfortably supported the new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), with 103 in favour, 66 against and 30 absent from Wednesday's vote.
The Finnish government is under pressure from voters fed up with bailing out other European nations, particularly after the eurosceptic True Finns made strong gains in April elections to become the leading opposition party.
"I am satisfied that the Finnish parliament has approved the changes in EFSF, because it is important in order to strengthen the confidence," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters in an interview.
"Now we have fulfilled our duty concerning the July 21 package."
All parliamentarians from the six government parties agreed to the July 21 proposal by euro zone leaders to allow the EFSF to give precautionary loans to countries and buy sovereign bonds when needed. The agreement requires approval by all 17 member states' parliaments.
Katainen also said he was upbeat over the ongoing talks for his country to obtain collateral against loans to debt-ridden Greece. Finland has been adamant that it will not join Greece's second bailout program without collateral.
"It has proceeded well. The final solution has not yet been found but I am positive that we can get it in the near future," he said. (Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.