UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI, April 19 Finland's Centre Party leader Juha Sipila declared victory in Sunday's general election, saying that the result would open several possible coalition combinations.
"Well, I think this gap will be enough," Sipila told broadcaster MTV3 when asked if he sees himself a winner after vote forecasts were broadcast. "This result will enable several possible coalition combinations."
According to forecasts by public broadcaster YLE, Sipila won 46 seats in the 200-member parliament. The centre-right National Coalition and centre-left Social Democrats will both have 37 seats, while the euro sceptic and Finns Party comes fourth with 35 seats. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February