UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
HELSINKI, March 20 The Finnish government proposed on Wednesday a legal amendment requiring the country's utilities to invest up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) to improve their electricity distribution networks over the next 15 years.
In the last few years many people in rural Finland have had to go without electricity for days due to power cables being cut when trees fall down in storms.
Economy minister Jan Vapaavuori said that electricity firms could upgrade their distribution networks for instance by putting cables underground or along roads or by building back-up connections.
He said the cost of electricity interruptions was estimated to be on the same level as the envisaged investment in the network improvement.
Finland's biggest utility, state-controlled Fortum , is reviewing its electricity distribution business. Sources said last week it has hired Citigroup and Danske Bank to explore a 5 billion euro sale of its distribution business in Finland and Sweden.
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source