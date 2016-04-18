HELSINKI, April 18 Finland's centre-right government said on Monday that next year it will suspend benefits from unemployed people who turn down work for 90 days, 30 days longer than now, a move trade unions said would upset talks with the government over labour reforms.

The reforms are intended to create 35,000 new jobs, increase working hours, freeze wages for a year and raise pension contributions for workers while lowering them for employers.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila's government says they will create 110,000 new jobs by 2019 and push through spending cuts of 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) and major labour reforms in a bid to boost Finnish growth and rein in debt.

"We have just agreed to commit to some major cuts, and now they announce new ones. This doesn't bode well for the upcoming negotiations," the head of white-collar workers' Pro Union, Jorma Malinen, said.

However, Minister of Justice and Employment, Jari Lindstrom, defended the move, saying the changes would bring Finland closer to practice in Sweden and Denmark.

Business lobby, EK, supported the plan, noting that one in three of its member companies had hiring problems in 2015.

"We have a strange situation where both the number of open vacancies and the unemployment rate grow simultaneously," EK director, Ilkka Oksala, said.

Close to 50,000 people in Finland refuse jobs every year because they do not want to relocate or give up unemployment benefits for a smaller salary, government estimates show.

Finland's unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in February, with 248,000 people aged 15 to 64 unemployed, according to the national statistics office. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Louise Ireland)