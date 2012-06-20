(Adds background)
SALO, Finland, June 20 Finland, one of the few
remaining triple-A rated countries in the euro zone, does not
accept a proposal from Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti for
the euro zone's rescue funds to directly buy government bonds.
Italy, at a G20 summit in Mexico on Tuesday, proposed that
the EU's rescue funds, known as the EFSF and the ESM, buy bonds
of countries such as Spain and Italy in the secondary market to
help bring down bond yields and lower refinancing costs.
"These are instruments created to secure liquidity for
countries in trouble, and the funds are not sufficient for
purchases made in the secondary markets," the country's Prime
Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday.
The idea is expected to be discussed at a meeting of leaders
in Rome on Friday. Both facilities have the power to buy
sovereign debt, but so far only the European Central Bank (ECB)
has been active in purchasing the bonds of stricken euro zone
countries, snapping up over 210 billion euros worth of debt
since launching the programme in May 2010.
