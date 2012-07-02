BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co prices EUR475 mln of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2027
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
HELSINKI, July 2 Finland and the Netherlands will block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund from buying bonds in secondary markets, the Finnish government said on Monday, despite European leaders' decision last week that rescue funds be available to stabilise markets.
Euro zone leaders agreed at the summit on steps to shore up their monetary union and bring down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, but they had given few details on the use of the temporary EFSF and permanent ESM rescue funds.
ESM bond buying from secondary markets would require unanimity and that seems unlikely because Finland and the Netherlands are against it, the Finnish government said a report to a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
CHICAGO, Feb 23 Illinois could face a shutdown of its state government after its biggest labor union representing state workers said on Thursday its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.