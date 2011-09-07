* Katainen sees democracy risk in euro summits
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 7 Finnish Prime Minister
Jyrki Katainen criticised recent policymaking in Europe, saying
decisions by a select few on issues such as the debt crisis
posed a risk to fairness and democracy in the wider European
Union.
In one of his strongest statements against current European
policymaking, Katainen also said the euro zone had broken rules
for too long and that bailouts should be the "extreme
exception."
"The problem in the euro zone is too much debt. Another
problem is that we have broken, and at least flexibly
interpreted, our own rules for too long, which is why our
decision-making suffers from a lack of confidence," he said in a
speech.
Katainen said he saw increasing divisions among the EU's 27
member states, with decisions being made by some groups with
others expected to follow.
He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel's and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy's idea of regular meetings by the 17
euro zone countries' premiers would deepen dividing lines
between the zone and the other EU members .
"The more decisions are made without clear regulation
basis or outside the structures, the more unclear will the
decision-making be," he said. "This is a risk for democratic
decision-making."
Finland's government, led by Katainen's right-leaning
National Coalition, is pro-Europe but must answer to voters
increasingly fed up with helping bail out indebted countries
while they face austerity at home.
It has also been demanding collateral as a condition for new
loans to Greece, prompting criticism among some other member
states who say they should get the same treatment and raising
fears of a delay to the rescue plan.
Katainen repeated to reporters on Wednesday that Finland
could opt out of the bailout package if its demand for
collateral is not met.
He also urged the European Union to boost its global
competitiveness, and said he would support sanctions for
countries that don't.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)