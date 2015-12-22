HELSINKI Dec 22 Finns' support for staying in the euro currency has fallen further amid persistent economic problems in the Nordic country, an opinion poll by public broadcaster YLE showed on Tuesday.

Despite recovery elsewhere in the euro zone, Finland has suffered three years of economic contraction and some Finns say the country's prospects would improve if it returned to the markka currency.

The YLE poll showed 54 percent of Finns supported remaining in the euro zone while 31 percent wanted to leave. Asked whether Finland would do better outside the euro zone, 44 percent answered yes.

The result compares with a similar YLE poll in 2011, where 72 percent was in favour of membership and 19 percent against.

Last month, a Eurobarometer poll showed 64 percent of Finns backed the euro currency, down from 69 percent a year earlier.

Finland's parliament will next year debate whether to quit the euro following a citizens' petition which has raised the necessary 50,000 signatures to force such a debate. The move is unlikely to end membership.

Finland was once known for its prudent fiscal policy and technological innovations, but it is currently performing worse than any other country in the euro zone except Greece.

The European Commission expects the Finnish economy to grow by just 0.3 percent this year and by 0.7 pct in 2016, which are lower figures than for any other EU country except Greece.

Pointing to the example of non-euro neighbour Sweden, Finnish eurosceptics say the markka would help the economy as it could devalue against the euro, making Finnish exports less expensive.

The centre-right government, which includes the Eurosceptic Finns party, is struggling to balance public finances and improve export competitiveness through "internal devaluation", including cuts to workers' holidays and other benefits, amid opposition from trade unions.

Some 1,000 Finns were interviewed for the latest survey, which was carried out for YLE by Taloustutkimus. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Gareth Jones)