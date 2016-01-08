Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Jan 8 Finland said on Friday it had decided to extradite Russian citizen Maxim Senakh, accused of computer fraud and abuse, to the United States for trial.
The Nordic country detained Senakh in August at the request of U.S. federal authorities, in a move which Russia called illegal.
Senakh has been accused in the state of Minnesota of infecting computer servers with malware, resulting in criminal gains worth millions of dollars.
Russian foreign ministry was not available for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Jason Bush in Moscow; Editing by Toby Chopra)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order