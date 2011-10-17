By Terhi Kinnunen
| PYHAJOKI, Finland
PYHAJOKI, Finland Oct 17 Matti Pahkala braces
from the chilly winds blowing from the Gulf of Bothnia as he
surveys a map of the Hanhikivi peninsula in northern Finland, an
area he first visited as a child.
As then, the shore is lined with rocky beaches and
vegetation, much of it untouched. Nearby, birch and aspen trees
rustle, scattering yellow autumn leaves.
That landscape is about to change after Finnish nuclear
consortium Fennovoima announced on Oct. 5 that it will build a
reactor here, the first nuclear reactor site to be announced
since the March nuclear plant disaster in Fukushima, Japan.
While environmentalists worry about damage to the area's
natural habitat, Pahkala, who is chairman of the local Pyhajoki
municipal board, couldn't be more excited.
He expects Fennovoima's investment of 4-6 billion euros
($5.4-8.0 billon) will bring more jobs and new business, meaning
more tax revenue, to an area that sees youngsters leave for
bigger towns each year in search of jobs and education.
Pahkala and his colleague Matti Soronen cheered
when they received the news from Helsinki that Pyhajoki had been
chosen over Simo, another shortlisted municipality.
"From the municipality's point of view this is like winning
a lottery," said Soronen, a municipal manager.
Around 3,400 people live in Pyhajoki, with many working at
steel maker Rautaruukki in Raahe some 30 km (20
miles) away, and the rest working in small local business and
farming.
Local student Heini Mattila said the reactor could help
Pyhajoki avoid merging with neighbouring towns as many small
Finnish municipalities have been forced to do to cut costs.
"It will bring more jobs and life to this village.
Otherwise we might have to soon consider joining the town of
Raahe," Mattila said.
The unemployment rate in Pyhajoki is around 6 percent, not
much different to the country's average.
But local unemployment shot to around 15 percent as recently
as early 2010 as a nationwide recession prompted lay-offs. Some
fear this could happen again, with economists predicting Finland
could tip into recession next year as Europe's debt crisis hits
exports such as metals, paper products and ships.
CHEAP ELECTRICITY
Finland sees nuclear energy as a means to cut greenhouse gas
emissions while supplying a steady source of energy for
industry. It is also trying to curb dependence on energy from
Russia on fears that economic growth could push up prices and
impact deliveries.
Its four nuclear reactors produced 25 percent of electricity
used in Finland last year, while 12 percent was imported, mostly
from Russia.
Fennovoima was set up in 2007 to produce electricity for its
consortium members at cost. Members include steel makers
Outokumpu and Rautaruukki, although its biggest
single shareholder is German utility E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Finnish
subsidiary.
In 2010, it and Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) won parliament's
approval to construct new nuclear reactors, which are expected
to come on line by around 2020 and raise the number of reactors
in Finland to seven.
The forest businesses and steel makers depend on cheap
electricity, and those sectors are vital to Finland's economy,
particularly now that Nokia is no longer the growth
driver it once was.
While Finland launched a review of nuclear safety
after the Fukushima disaster, caused by an earthquake and
tsunami, authorities found no need for changes at the reactors
in operation, although they asked TVO and Fortum for
more information on back-up plans for extraordinary events.
There was no talk of halting Fennovoima's project.
The position contrasts sharply with others in Europe.
Following Fukushima, Germany decided to phase out nuclear power,
and Italy has shelved plans to build new plants.
Protests by the anti-nuclear movement have gained little
political traction in Finland. Although the Greens party has
been against nuclear energy and voted against allowing new
reactors, it is part of a coalition government that includes
nuclear advocates.
Economy Affairs Minister Jyri Hakamies, who is responsible
for energy issues, said Finland's decision to stay on course
with its nuclear plan reflected the "rational, pragmatic" nature
of its people.
"BOMB IN THE BACKYARD"
But critics say Finland may be underestimating the risks and
overestimating the benefits of nuclear power. Many point to
construction delays and ballooning costs at Olkiluoto 3,
Finland's fifth reactor, as proof that nuclear energy doesn't
always go as planned.
The promise of more jobs means little for pensioner Tuula
Wallin, who has lived for 20 years just 5 km from the planned
site.
"It is like a bomb in the backyard," she said, her voice
trembling.
"How come these people planning this have not come to their
senses, despite Chernobyl and Fukushima? My child and
grandchildren live here in Pyhajoki, and I'm scared thinking
about their future."
Environmentalists say the nuclear plant will disrupt the
area's natural habitat, including diverse plants, birds and
marine life.
There are few signs of human activity on the peninsula -- a
road and some cottages, most of them wooden cabins without
electricity or modern plumbing and used only in the summer.
Local environmental association Pro Hanhikivi, which is
cooperating with other conservation groups as well as Greenpeace
to oppose the reactor, says the peninsula is home to a variety
of threatened and protected wildlife like the Siberian primrose,
moor frogs and a bird called the black-tail godwit. The area
is also a resting and feeding place for migrating
arctic birds.
There are some nature conservation sites near the
planned plant, including some areas designated in an EU
programme aimed at protecting threatened species and habitats.
Some of the area's streams, springs and rocks are part of
Finnish biodiversity programmes.
While the reactor will avoid most of these areas, critics
say they are so close that the impact is unavoidable.
EXCITEMENT IN SLEEPY TOWN
Fennovoima will have to negotiate with some landowners over
the 80 hectares of the 450-hectare site it does not already
control, and some of those are residents of the neighbouring
village of Parhalahti who are likely to put up a fight, said Pro
Hanhikivi Vice Chairwoman Hanna Halmeenpaa.
Pro Hanhikivi has also complained to the European Commission
and a European Parliament petition committee that Finland is not
obeying directives on protecting threatened species and
habitats.
"The question is can this area of various threatened
habitats be split up for industrial use, or should it be
protected," Halmeenpaa said. "We are prepared for a long
battle."
When news of the site selection broke it created a rare buzz
in Pyhajoki's normally sleepy village centre, bringing local
politicians, business leaders and media to Fennovoima's small
office to hear Chief Executive Tapio Saarenpaa's plans for
construction work due to begin in 2015.
"Our home has been announced and it is here," Saarenpaa
said.
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
