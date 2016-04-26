HELSINKI, April 26 Anti-nuclear protesters broke
in to a construction site on Tuesday for a nuclear reactor to be
supplied by Russia's state-owned nuclear firm Rosatom, choosing
the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster for their
demonstration.
Police estimated that close to 50 protesters gathered near
the Fennovoima site in northern Finland and around 40 were
detained. One group broke in to the site while others lay down
on the road leading to the site's entrance, police said.
Fennovoima's Heli Haikola said around 10 protesters entered
the site but work was able to continue.
"We want to remind people that the Chernobyl plant was built
by Rosatom's predecessor. I wouldn't do business with anyone
with that kind of history," Venla Simonen from the Stop
Fennovoima protest group told Reuters by telephone.
Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster
in then-Soviet Ukraine, caused by a botched safety test in the
fourth reactor of the atomic plant that sent clouds of nuclear
material across much of Europe.
Rosatom was the successor to the Soviet nuclear industry and
builds nuclear plants in Russia and around the world. Its
website cites safety as the highest priority in its work.
The Chernobyl disaster increased radiation levels in
Finland, putting nuclear Finnish plant projects on ice for a
decade.
This latest project has raised concerns and resistance from
many Finns as the plant is set to forge deeper energy ties
between EU state Finland and its former ruler Russia despite
East-West tensions over the Ukraine crisis.
Rosatom has a 34 percent stake in the 7 billion euro ($7.9
billion) project. It will supply the reactor and also handle the
project's financing.
Fennovoima struggled to find local investors to fulfil an
ownership condition set by the Finnish government, but utility
Fortum last year signed up in a surprise move,
prompting questions of political pressure from both countries
involved.
Fennovoima's proposed 1,200-megawatt nuclear reactor would
be Finland's sixth nuclear plant. It is due to start operation
in 2024. ($1 = 0.8862 euros)
