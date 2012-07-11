(Adds detail, background)
HELSINKI, July 11 Finland is not willing to put
more money into Europe's permanent or temporary bailout fund
mechanisms, Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Wednesday.
"We are not prepared to increase the size of these
mechanisms," Urpilainen said in a television interview with
public broadcaster YLE, adding that Finland's view was that the
permanent European Stability Mechanism's size of 500 billion
euros had to be enough.
"Finland's policy is strict, but we as a country have
followed all rules approved together with other countries," she
added.
Finland is one of few remaining euro zone members to retain
a AAA credit rating and, conscious of public opinion at home,
Helsinki has been wary of taking on more liabilities regarding
weaker euro zone states.
Finland has said it will not participate in the currency
bloc's planned aid for Spanish banks unless it and Spain reach a
deal on collateral to back up any debt Helsinki buys. It also
opposes granting aid directly to Spain's banks from the
temporary EFSF bailout fund.
Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to make 30
billion euros ($36.8 billion) available for Spanish banks by the
end of July if struggling lenders urgently need funds.
Urpilainen said the schedule to reach the collateral deal
with Spain and get the aid package approved in the Finnish
parliament by the end July was challenging.
"The negotiations are still ongoing and it's impossible to
say when a result will be reached."
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
